Jose Siri, with a slugging percentage of .459 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Houston Astros, with Brandon Bielak on the hill, July 30 at 2:10 PM ET.

He is looking to get back on track after a four-strikeout performance in his last game against the Astros.

Jose Siri Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

  • Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Minute Maid Park
  • Astros Starter: Brandon Bielak
  • TV Channel: SportsNet SW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Explore More About This Game

Jose Siri At The Plate

  • Siri is batting .225 with eight doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 15 walks.
  • Siri has recorded a hit in 41 of 67 games this season (61.2%), including 10 multi-hit games (14.9%).
  • He has hit a home run in 28.4% of his games this season, and 8% of his trips to the dish.
  • Siri has picked up an RBI in 28 games this season (41.8%), with more than one RBI in 11 of those contests (16.4%).
  • He has scored in 32 games this season (47.8%), including multiple runs in seven games.

Jose Siri Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
38 GP 29
.242 AVG .206
.296 OBP .237
.492 SLG .570
12 XBH 17
9 HR 11
22 RBI 20
44/10 K/BB 45/5
4 SB 3

Astros Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Astros pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB.
  • The Astros have the third-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.81).
  • Astros pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs given up (125 total, 1.2 per game).
  • The Astros will send Bielak (5-5) to the mound to make his 13th start of the season. He is 5-5 with a 3.62 ERA and 55 strikeouts through 69 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent outing on Tuesday against the Texas Rangers, the righty threw 4 2/3 innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
  • The 27-year-old has amassed a 3.62 ERA and 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings in 13 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .262 to opposing hitters.
