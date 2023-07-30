Jose Siri, with a slugging percentage of .459 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Houston Astros, with Brandon Bielak on the hill, July 30 at 2:10 PM ET.

He is looking to get back on track after a four-strikeout performance in his last game against the Astros.

Jose Siri Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023

Sunday, July 30, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Brandon Bielak

Brandon Bielak TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Jose Siri At The Plate

Siri is batting .225 with eight doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 15 walks.

Siri has recorded a hit in 41 of 67 games this season (61.2%), including 10 multi-hit games (14.9%).

He has hit a home run in 28.4% of his games this season, and 8% of his trips to the dish.

Siri has picked up an RBI in 28 games this season (41.8%), with more than one RBI in 11 of those contests (16.4%).

He has scored in 32 games this season (47.8%), including multiple runs in seven games.

Jose Siri Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 29 .242 AVG .206 .296 OBP .237 .492 SLG .570 12 XBH 17 9 HR 11 22 RBI 20 44/10 K/BB 45/5 4 SB 3

Astros Pitching Rankings