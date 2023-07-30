Jose Siri Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Astros - July 30
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 9:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Jose Siri, with a slugging percentage of .459 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Houston Astros, with Brandon Bielak on the hill, July 30 at 2:10 PM ET.
He is looking to get back on track after a four-strikeout performance in his last game against the Astros.
Jose Siri Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Astros Starter: Brandon Bielak
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Jose Siri At The Plate
- Siri is batting .225 with eight doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 15 walks.
- Siri has recorded a hit in 41 of 67 games this season (61.2%), including 10 multi-hit games (14.9%).
- He has hit a home run in 28.4% of his games this season, and 8% of his trips to the dish.
- Siri has picked up an RBI in 28 games this season (41.8%), with more than one RBI in 11 of those contests (16.4%).
- He has scored in 32 games this season (47.8%), including multiple runs in seven games.
Jose Siri Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|29
|.242
|AVG
|.206
|.296
|OBP
|.237
|.492
|SLG
|.570
|12
|XBH
|17
|9
|HR
|11
|22
|RBI
|20
|44/10
|K/BB
|45/5
|4
|SB
|3
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Astros pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB.
- The Astros have the third-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.81).
- Astros pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs given up (125 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Astros will send Bielak (5-5) to the mound to make his 13th start of the season. He is 5-5 with a 3.62 ERA and 55 strikeouts through 69 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Tuesday against the Texas Rangers, the righty threw 4 2/3 innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 27-year-old has amassed a 3.62 ERA and 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings in 13 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .262 to opposing hitters.
