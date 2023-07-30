Harold Ramirez -- .227 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Houston Astros, with Brandon Bielak on the mound, on July 30 at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Astros.

Harold Ramirez Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

  • Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Minute Maid Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Astros Starter: Brandon Bielak
  • TV Channel: SportsNet SW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Harold Ramirez At The Plate

  • Ramirez has 11 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 18 walks while hitting .285.
  • In 59.7% of his 77 games this season, Ramirez has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 22 multi-hit games.
  • He has homered in nine games this year (11.7%), homering in 3.2% of his trips to the plate.
  • Ramirez has had an RBI in 26 games this year (33.8%), including 10 multi-RBI outings (13.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • In 39.0% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (3.9%).

Harold Ramirez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
44 GP 33
.284 AVG .287
.342 OBP .328
.532 SLG .330
18 XBH 3
8 HR 1
25 RBI 12
35/11 K/BB 20/7
3 SB 1

Astros Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.3 K/9, the sixth-best in the league.
  • The Astros have a 3.81 team ERA that ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Astros rank 17th in baseball in home runs given up (125 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Bielak gets the start for the Astros, his 13th of the season. He is 5-5 with a 3.62 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 69 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out on Tuesday, the right-hander tossed 4 2/3 innings against the Texas Rangers, giving up three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
  • The 27-year-old has an ERA of 3.62, with 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 13 games this season. Opponents are batting .262 against him.
