Harold Ramirez -- .227 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Houston Astros, with Brandon Bielak on the mound, on July 30 at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Astros.

Harold Ramirez Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023

Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Astros Starter: Brandon Bielak

TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Harold Ramirez At The Plate

Ramirez has 11 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 18 walks while hitting .285.

In 59.7% of his 77 games this season, Ramirez has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 22 multi-hit games.

He has homered in nine games this year (11.7%), homering in 3.2% of his trips to the plate.

Ramirez has had an RBI in 26 games this year (33.8%), including 10 multi-RBI outings (13.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 39.0% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (3.9%).

Harold Ramirez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 44 GP 33 .284 AVG .287 .342 OBP .328 .532 SLG .330 18 XBH 3 8 HR 1 25 RBI 12 35/11 K/BB 20/7 3 SB 1

Astros Pitching Rankings