Harold Ramirez Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Astros - July 30
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Harold Ramirez -- .227 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Houston Astros, with Brandon Bielak on the mound, on July 30 at 2:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Astros.
Harold Ramirez Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Astros Starter: Brandon Bielak
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Harold Ramirez At The Plate
- Ramirez has 11 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 18 walks while hitting .285.
- In 59.7% of his 77 games this season, Ramirez has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 22 multi-hit games.
- He has homered in nine games this year (11.7%), homering in 3.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Ramirez has had an RBI in 26 games this year (33.8%), including 10 multi-RBI outings (13.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 39.0% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (3.9%).
Harold Ramirez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|33
|.284
|AVG
|.287
|.342
|OBP
|.328
|.532
|SLG
|.330
|18
|XBH
|3
|8
|HR
|1
|25
|RBI
|12
|35/11
|K/BB
|20/7
|3
|SB
|1
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.3 K/9, the sixth-best in the league.
- The Astros have a 3.81 team ERA that ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Astros rank 17th in baseball in home runs given up (125 total, 1.2 per game).
- Bielak gets the start for the Astros, his 13th of the season. He is 5-5 with a 3.62 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 69 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Tuesday, the right-hander tossed 4 2/3 innings against the Texas Rangers, giving up three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 3.62, with 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 13 games this season. Opponents are batting .262 against him.
