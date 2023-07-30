Christian Bethancourt -- with a slugging percentage of .167 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Houston Astros, with Brandon Bielak on the hill, on July 30 at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Astros.

Christian Bethancourt Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023

Sunday, July 30, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Brandon Bielak

Brandon Bielak TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Christian Bethancourt At The Plate

Bethancourt is hitting .219 with 13 doubles, seven home runs and nine walks.

In 53.7% of his games this year (36 of 67), Bethancourt has picked up at least one hit, and in 10 of those games (14.9%) he recorded more than one.

In seven games this season, he has hit a long ball (10.4%, and 3% of his trips to the plate).

In 23.9% of his games this year, Bethancourt has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 6.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored a run in 25 games this season, with multiple runs six times.

Christian Bethancourt Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 31 .233 AVG .204 .270 OBP .222 .405 SLG .340 12 XBH 8 4 HR 3 13 RBI 9 30/6 K/BB 30/3 0 SB 0

Astros Pitching Rankings