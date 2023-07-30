Christian Bethancourt Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Astros - July 30
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Christian Bethancourt -- with a slugging percentage of .167 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Houston Astros, with Brandon Bielak on the hill, on July 30 at 2:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Astros.
Christian Bethancourt Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Astros Starter: Brandon Bielak
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Looking to place a prop bet on Christian Bethancourt? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Rays Injury Report
|Rays vs Astros Betting Trends & Stats
|Rays vs Astros Player Props
|Rays vs Astros Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Rays vs Astros
|Rays vs Astros Odds
|Rays vs Astros Prediction
Christian Bethancourt At The Plate
- Bethancourt is hitting .219 with 13 doubles, seven home runs and nine walks.
- In 53.7% of his games this year (36 of 67), Bethancourt has picked up at least one hit, and in 10 of those games (14.9%) he recorded more than one.
- In seven games this season, he has hit a long ball (10.4%, and 3% of his trips to the plate).
- In 23.9% of his games this year, Bethancourt has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 6.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored a run in 25 games this season, with multiple runs six times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Christian Bethancourt Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|31
|.233
|AVG
|.204
|.270
|OBP
|.222
|.405
|SLG
|.340
|12
|XBH
|8
|4
|HR
|3
|13
|RBI
|9
|30/6
|K/BB
|30/3
|0
|SB
|0
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The Astros pitching staff is sixth in MLB with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Astros have the third-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.81).
- Astros pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs surrendered (125 total, 1.2 per game).
- Bielak (5-5) takes the mound for the Astros in his 13th start of the season. He's put together a 3.62 ERA in 69 2/3 innings pitched, with 55 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out on Tuesday against the Texas Rangers, the right-hander went 4 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- In 13 games this season, the 27-year-old has an ERA of 3.62, with 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .262 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.