Christian Bethancourt -- with a slugging percentage of .167 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Houston Astros, with Brandon Bielak on the hill, on July 30 at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Astros.

Christian Bethancourt Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

  • Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Minute Maid Park
  • Astros Starter: Brandon Bielak
  • TV Channel: SportsNet SW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Christian Bethancourt At The Plate

  • Bethancourt is hitting .219 with 13 doubles, seven home runs and nine walks.
  • In 53.7% of his games this year (36 of 67), Bethancourt has picked up at least one hit, and in 10 of those games (14.9%) he recorded more than one.
  • In seven games this season, he has hit a long ball (10.4%, and 3% of his trips to the plate).
  • In 23.9% of his games this year, Bethancourt has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 6.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored a run in 25 games this season, with multiple runs six times.

Christian Bethancourt Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
36 GP 31
.233 AVG .204
.270 OBP .222
.405 SLG .340
12 XBH 8
4 HR 3
13 RBI 9
30/6 K/BB 30/3
0 SB 0

Astros Pitching Rankings

  • The Astros pitching staff is sixth in MLB with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Astros have the third-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.81).
  • Astros pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs surrendered (125 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Bielak (5-5) takes the mound for the Astros in his 13th start of the season. He's put together a 3.62 ERA in 69 2/3 innings pitched, with 55 strikeouts.
  • In his most recent time out on Tuesday against the Texas Rangers, the right-hander went 4 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
  • In 13 games this season, the 27-year-old has an ERA of 3.62, with 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .262 against him.
