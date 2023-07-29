Yandy Díaz Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Astros - July 29
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After batting .289 with three doubles, two home runs, three walks and 11 RBI in his past 10 games, Yandy Diaz and the Tampa Bay Rays take on the Houston Astros (who will start Hunter Brown) at 7:15 PM ET on Saturday.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Astros.
Yandy Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Astros Starter: Hunter Brown
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Looking to place a prop bet on Yandy Díaz? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Yandy Díaz At The Plate
- Diaz has 104 hits and an OBP of .398 to go with a slugging percentage of .503. All three of those stats lead Tampa Bay hitters this season.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks fourth in batting average, sixth in on-base percentage, and 18th in slugging.
- In 60 of 87 games this season (69.0%) Diaz has had a hit, and in 31 of those games he had more than one (35.6%).
- He has gone deep in 16.1% of his games in 2023 (14 of 87), and 3.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Diaz has picked up an RBI in 34.5% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 13.8% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in six contests.
- In 51.7% of his games this season (45 of 87), he has scored, and in 12 of those games (13.8%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Yandy Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|39
|.341
|AVG
|.285
|.420
|OBP
|.374
|.542
|SLG
|.457
|18
|XBH
|16
|9
|HR
|5
|29
|RBI
|21
|34/23
|K/BB
|29/19
|0
|SB
|0
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.3 K/9, the sixth-best in MLB.
- The Astros have a 3.81 team ERA that ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Astros rank 16th in baseball in home runs surrendered (122 total, 1.2 per game).
- Brown (6-7 with a 4.27 ERA and 122 strikeouts in 105 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Astros, his 20th of the season.
- His last time out was on Sunday against the Oakland Athletics, when the righty tossed six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.
- The 24-year-old's 4.27 ERA ranks 46th, 1.320 WHIP ranks 48th, and 10.4 K/9 ranks 12th among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.