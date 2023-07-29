Wander Franco Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Astros - July 29
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 10:33 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Wander Franco (.216 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Hunter Brown. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a triple) in his last game against the Astros.
Wander Franco Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Astros Starter: Hunter Brown
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Wander Franco? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Wander Franco At The Plate
- Franco has 23 doubles, five triples, 11 home runs and 36 walks while batting .264.
- Franco has picked up a hit in 65.7% of his 99 games this season, with more than one hit in 30.3% of them.
- In 11.1% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 2.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Franco has an RBI in 32 of 99 games this year, with multiple RBI in 12 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 40 games this year (40.4%), including 11 multi-run games (11.1%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Wander Franco Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|45
|.266
|AVG
|.261
|.326
|OBP
|.330
|.467
|SLG
|.392
|25
|XBH
|14
|8
|HR
|3
|32
|RBI
|16
|35/18
|K/BB
|27/18
|14
|SB
|14
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The Astros pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Astros' 3.81 team ERA ranks third among all league pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to rank 16th in baseball in home runs surrendered (122 total, 1.2 per game).
- Brown gets the start for the Astros, his 20th of the season. He is 6-7 with a 4.27 ERA and 122 strikeouts in 105 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came on Sunday against the Oakland Athletics, when the righty tossed six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 24-year-old ranks 46th in ERA (4.27), 48th in WHIP (1.320), and 12th in K/9 (10.4) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.