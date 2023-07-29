On Saturday, Wander Franco (.216 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Hunter Brown. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a triple) in his last game against the Astros.

Wander Franco Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023

Saturday, July 29, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Hunter Brown

Hunter Brown TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Discover More About This Game

Wander Franco At The Plate

Franco has 23 doubles, five triples, 11 home runs and 36 walks while batting .264.

Franco has picked up a hit in 65.7% of his 99 games this season, with more than one hit in 30.3% of them.

In 11.1% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 2.5% of his trips to the dish.

Franco has an RBI in 32 of 99 games this year, with multiple RBI in 12 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 40 games this year (40.4%), including 11 multi-run games (11.1%).

Wander Franco Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 54 GP 45 .266 AVG .261 .326 OBP .330 .467 SLG .392 25 XBH 14 8 HR 3 32 RBI 16 35/18 K/BB 27/18 14 SB 14

Astros Pitching Rankings