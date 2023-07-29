A pair of baseball's top hitters go head-to-head when the Houston Astros (58-46) and Tampa Bay Rays (63-43) play at 7:15 PM ET on Saturday, at Minute Maid Park. Kyle Tucker has a .304 batting average (ninth in league) for the Astros, while Yandy Diaz ranks fourth at .315.

The Astros will look to Hunter Brown (6-7) against the Rays and Taj Bradley (5-6).

Rays vs. Astros Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, July 29, 2023

Saturday, July 29, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Brown - HOU (6-7, 4.27 ERA) vs Bradley - TB (5-6, 5.17 ERA)

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Taj Bradley

Bradley (5-6) gets the starting nod for the Rays in his 16th start of the season. He has a 5.17 ERA in 71 1/3 innings pitched, with 95 strikeouts.

The righty last appeared on Sunday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he threw five innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up five hits.

The 22-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.17, with 12 strikeouts per nine innings in 15 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .263 batting average against him.

Bradley is looking to record his second quality start of the season in this matchup.

Bradley will try to build on a four-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 4.7 innings per outing).

He has held his opponents without an earned run in two of his 15 appearances this season.

Taj Bradley vs. Astros

He will face an Astros squad that is batting .248 as a unit (18th in the MLB). They are also slugging a collective .411 (14th in the league) with 130 total home runs (10th in MLB play).

Bradley has thrown five innings, giving up three earned runs on four hits while striking out six against the Astros this season.

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Hunter Brown

The Astros' Brown (6-7) will make his 20th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Sunday, when he gave up two earned runs and allowed six hits in six innings against the Oakland Athletics.

The 24-year-old has pitched to a 4.27 ERA this season with 10.4 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 3 walks per nine across 19 games.

In 19 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in nine of them.

Brown will look to finish five or more innings for the third start in a row.

He has made 19 appearances and finished four of them without allowing an earned run.

The 24-year-old's 4.27 ERA ranks 46th, 1.320 WHIP ranks 48th, and 10.4 K/9 ranks 12th among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.

Hunter Brown vs. Rays

The Rays have scored 549 runs this season, which ranks fourth in MLB. They are batting .255 for the campaign with 151 home runs, fourth in the league.

The right-hander has allowed the Rays to go 2-for-21 in seven innings this season.

