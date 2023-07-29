When the Houston Astros (58-46) and Tampa Bay Rays (63-43) match up at Minute Maid Park on Saturday, July 29, Hunter Brown will get the ball for the Astros, while the Rays will send Taj Bradley to the hill. The game will begin at 7:15 PM ET.

The Astros are -130 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Rays (+110). An 8.5-run total is listed for this matchup.

Rays vs. Astros Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, July 29, 2023

Saturday, July 29, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Probable Pitchers: Brown - HOU (6-7, 4.27 ERA) vs Bradley - TB (5-6, 5.17 ERA)

Rays vs. Astros Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Rays vs. Astros Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Astros have won 39 out of the 67 games, or 58.2%, in which they've been favored.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -130 or shorter, the Astros have a 35-21 record (winning 62.5% of their games).

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Houston has a 56.5% chance to win.

The Astros went 5-3 across the eight games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Houston and its opponents combined to go over the run total three times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Rays have won in four, or 26.7%, of the 15 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Rays have a win-loss record of 1-3 when favored by +110 or worse by bookmakers this year.

The Rays have been underdogs twice in the last 10 games and lost both contests.

Tampa Bay and its opponents have combined to hit the over two times in the last 10 games with a total.

Rays vs. Astros Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Yandy Díaz 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+210) Wander Franco 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+240) Josh Lowe 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+210) Luke Raley 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+175) Randy Arozarena 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+160)

Rays Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +600 3rd 1st Win AL East +110 - 1st

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.