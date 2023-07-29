Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros will meet Wander Franco and the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday at Minute Maid Park, at 7:15 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rays vs. Astros Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, July 29, 2023

Saturday, July 29, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

FOX Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Read More About This Game

Rays Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rays' 151 home runs rank fourth in Major League Baseball.

Tampa Bay is fifth in MLB with a .444 slugging percentage this season.

The Rays rank 10th in MLB with a .255 team batting average.

Tampa Bay has scored the fourth-most runs in baseball this season with 549.

The Rays have an OBP of .327 this season, which ranks 10th in MLB.

The Rays rank 17th in strikeouts per game (8.6) among MLB offenses.

Tampa Bay strikes out 9.2 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, eighth-best in MLB.

Tampa Bay has the first-best ERA (3.69) in the majors this season.

The Rays have a combined 1.178 WHIP as a pitching staff, second-lowest in MLB.

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher

The Rays will hand the ball to Taj Bradley (5-6) for his 16th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up three earned runs in five innings pitched on Sunday in his last outing, a matchup with the Baltimore Orioles.

He has earned a quality start one time in 15 starts this season.

Bradley will look to pitch five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.

He has two appearances with no earned runs allowed in 15 chances this season.

Rays Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rays Starter Opponent Starter 7/22/2023 Orioles L 6-5 Home Shane McClanahan Grayson Rodriguez 7/23/2023 Orioles L 5-3 Home Taj Bradley Tyler Wells 7/25/2023 Marlins W 4-1 Home Tyler Glasnow Edward Cabrera 7/26/2023 Marlins L 7-1 Home Zach Eflin Sandy Alcantara 7/28/2023 Astros W 4-3 Away Shane McClanahan Cristian Javier 7/29/2023 Astros - Away Taj Bradley Hunter Brown 7/30/2023 Astros - Away Tyler Glasnow Brandon Bielak 7/31/2023 Yankees - Away Tyler Glasnow Domingo Germán 8/1/2023 Yankees - Away Zach Eflin Carlos Rodón 8/2/2023 Yankees - Away Shane McClanahan Clarke Schmidt 8/4/2023 Tigers - Away - -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.