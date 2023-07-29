Alex Bregman and the Houston Astros take on Brandon Lowe and the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET, in the second of a three-game series at Minute Maid Park.

The Rays are +115 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favored Astros (-140). An 8.5-run over/under has been set in the matchup.

Rays vs. Astros Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, July 29, 2023

Saturday, July 29, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Astros -140 +115 8.5 -115 -105 - - -

Rays Recent Betting Performance

Over their last 10 contests, the Rays were named underdogs twice and lost each contest.

When it comes to the total, the Rays and their opponents are 2-8-0 in their last 10 games.

The past 10 Rays matchups have not had a spread posted by bookmakers.

Rays Betting Records & Stats

The Rays have been victorious in four, or 26.7%, of the 15 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Tampa Bay is 1-3 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +115 or more on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rays have a 46.5% chance of walking away with the win.

Tampa Bay and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 55 of its 106 opportunities.

The Rays have an against the spread mark of 10-7-0 in 17 games with a line this season.

Rays Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 37-19 26-24 26-21 37-22 50-38 13-5

