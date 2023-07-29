Manuel Margot Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Astros - July 29
Manuel Margot returns to action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus Hunter Brown and the Houston AstrosJuly 29 at 7:15 PM ET.
He is back in action for the first time since July 25, when he went 1-for-3 against the Marlins.
Manuel Margot Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Astros Starter: Hunter Brown
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Manuel Margot At The Plate
- Margot has 14 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 16 walks while batting .254.
- Margot has gotten a hit in 45 of 74 games this season (60.8%), including 12 multi-hit games (16.2%).
- He has homered in 4.1% of his games this year, and 1.2% of his chances at the plate.
- In 29.7% of his games this season, Margot has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 5.4%.
- He has scored a run in 26 games this season, with multiple runs six times.
Manuel Margot Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|34
|.212
|AVG
|.298
|.273
|OBP
|.341
|.314
|SLG
|.412
|7
|XBH
|11
|2
|HR
|1
|14
|RBI
|12
|23/9
|K/BB
|21/7
|2
|SB
|4
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Astros pitching staff ranks sixth in the league.
- The Astros have a 3.81 team ERA that ranks third among all league pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to rank 16th in baseball in home runs given up (122 total, 1.2 per game).
- Brown gets the start for the Astros, his 20th of the season. He is 6-7 with a 4.27 ERA and 122 strikeouts in 105 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Sunday against the Oakland Athletics, when he tossed six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 24-year-old ranks 46th in ERA (4.27), 48th in WHIP (1.320), and 12th in K/9 (10.4) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
