Manuel Margot returns to action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus Hunter Brown and the Houston AstrosJuly 29 at 7:15 PM ET.

He is back in action for the first time since July 25, when he went 1-for-3 against the Marlins.

Manuel Margot Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

  • Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Minute Maid Park
  • Astros Starter: Hunter Brown
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Explore More About This Game

Manuel Margot At The Plate

  • Margot has 14 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 16 walks while batting .254.
  • Margot has gotten a hit in 45 of 74 games this season (60.8%), including 12 multi-hit games (16.2%).
  • He has homered in 4.1% of his games this year, and 1.2% of his chances at the plate.
  • In 29.7% of his games this season, Margot has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 5.4%.
  • He has scored a run in 26 games this season, with multiple runs six times.

Manuel Margot Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
39 GP 34
.212 AVG .298
.273 OBP .341
.314 SLG .412
7 XBH 11
2 HR 1
14 RBI 12
23/9 K/BB 21/7
2 SB 4

Astros Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Astros pitching staff ranks sixth in the league.
  • The Astros have a 3.81 team ERA that ranks third among all league pitching staffs.
  • Astros pitchers combine to rank 16th in baseball in home runs given up (122 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Brown gets the start for the Astros, his 20th of the season. He is 6-7 with a 4.27 ERA and 122 strikeouts in 105 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty last appeared on Sunday against the Oakland Athletics, when he tossed six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • The 24-year-old ranks 46th in ERA (4.27), 48th in WHIP (1.320), and 12th in K/9 (10.4) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
