Manuel Margot returns to action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus Hunter Brown and the Houston AstrosJuly 29 at 7:15 PM ET.

He is back in action for the first time since July 25, when he went 1-for-3 against the Marlins.

Manuel Margot Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023

Saturday, July 29, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Hunter Brown

Hunter Brown TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Explore More About This Game

Manuel Margot At The Plate

Margot has 14 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 16 walks while batting .254.

Margot has gotten a hit in 45 of 74 games this season (60.8%), including 12 multi-hit games (16.2%).

He has homered in 4.1% of his games this year, and 1.2% of his chances at the plate.

In 29.7% of his games this season, Margot has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 5.4%.

He has scored a run in 26 games this season, with multiple runs six times.

Manuel Margot Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 34 .212 AVG .298 .273 OBP .341 .314 SLG .412 7 XBH 11 2 HR 1 14 RBI 12 23/9 K/BB 21/7 2 SB 4

Astros Pitching Rankings