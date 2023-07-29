The Tampa Bay Rays and Josh Lowe (.333 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starter Hunter Brown and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Astros.

Josh Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023

Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Astros Starter: Hunter Brown

TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Josh Lowe At The Plate

Lowe is batting .268 with 18 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 19 walks.

Lowe has picked up a hit in 62.7% of his 83 games this season, with multiple hits in 26.5% of those games.

He has hit a home run in 15.7% of his games this season, and 4.2% of his trips to the dish.

Lowe has had at least one RBI in 41.0% of his games this season (34 of 83), with more than one RBI 11 times (13.3%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored at least once 35 times this year (42.2%), including seven games with multiple runs (8.4%).

Josh Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 43 .265 AVG .271 .291 OBP .327 .412 SLG .523 14 XBH 18 3 HR 10 18 RBI 34 38/5 K/BB 49/14 9 SB 13

Astros Pitching Rankings