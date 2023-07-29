On Saturday, Jose Siri (batting .297 in his past 10 games) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Hunter Brown. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Astros.

Jose Siri Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023

Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Astros Starter: Hunter Brown

TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Explore More About This Game

Jose Siri At The Plate

Siri is hitting .229 with eight doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 15 walks.

In 62.1% of his games this season (41 of 66), Siri has picked up at least one hit, and in 10 of those games (15.2%) he recorded at least two.

He has hit a home run in 19 games this year (28.8%), homering in 8.1% of his plate appearances.

Siri has driven in a run in 28 games this year (42.4%), including 11 games with more than one RBI (16.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 48.5% of his games this season (32 of 66), he has scored, and in seven of those games (10.6%) he has scored more than once.

Jose Siri Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 28 .242 AVG .214 .296 OBP .245 .492 SLG .592 12 XBH 17 9 HR 11 22 RBI 20 44/10 K/BB 41/5 4 SB 3

Astros Pitching Rankings