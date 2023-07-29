Harold Ramirez -- with a slugging percentage of .304 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Houston Astros, with Hunter Brown on the mound, on July 29 at 7:15 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Marlins.

Harold Ramirez Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023

Saturday, July 29, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Hunter Brown

Hunter Brown TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Explore More About This Game

Harold Ramirez At The Plate

Ramirez is batting .285 with 11 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 17 walks.

Ramirez has gotten a hit in 45 of 76 games this year (59.2%), with at least two hits on 22 occasions (28.9%).

In nine games this year, he has homered (11.8%, and 3.3% of his trips to the plate).

Ramirez has picked up an RBI in 26 games this season (34.2%), with two or more RBI in 10 of those games (13.2%).

In 39.5% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (3.9%).

Harold Ramirez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 44 GP 32 .284 AVG .286 .342 OBP .322 .532 SLG .330 18 XBH 3 8 HR 1 25 RBI 12 35/11 K/BB 20/6 3 SB 1

