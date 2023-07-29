Christian Bethancourt Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Astros - July 29
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Christian Bethancourt -- .130 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Houston Astros, with Hunter Brown on the mound, on July 29 at 7:15 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Astros.
Christian Bethancourt Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Astros Starter: Hunter Brown
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Explore More About This Game
Christian Bethancourt At The Plate
- Bethancourt has 12 doubles, seven home runs and nine walks while hitting .219.
- Bethancourt has picked up a hit in 35 of 66 games this season, with multiple hits 10 times.
- He has hit a long ball in seven games this season (10.6%), homering in 3.1% of his trips to the dish.
- In 24.2% of his games this year, Bethancourt has driven in at least one run. In four of those games (6.1%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 25 of 66 games this season, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.
Christian Bethancourt Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|30
|.233
|AVG
|.202
|.270
|OBP
|.221
|.405
|SLG
|.333
|12
|XBH
|7
|4
|HR
|3
|13
|RBI
|9
|30/6
|K/BB
|27/3
|0
|SB
|0
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The Astros pitching staff ranks sixth in the league with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Astros' 3.81 team ERA ranks third among all league pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to give up 122 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 16th in baseball).
- The Astros will send Brown (6-7) to the mound to make his 20th start of the season. He is 6-7 with a 4.27 ERA and 122 strikeouts through 105 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last appearance came on Sunday against the Oakland Athletics, when he went six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- This season, the 24-year-old ranks 46th in ERA (4.27), 48th in WHIP (1.320), and 12th in K/9 (10.4) among qualifying pitchers.
