Arthur Rinderknech will meet Jurij Rodionov in the ATP Challenger Zug, Switzerland Men Singles 2023 semifinals on Saturday, July 29.

Compared to the underdog Rodionov (+110), Rinderknech is the favorite (-155) to advance to the final.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Arthur Rinderknech vs. Jurij Rodionov Match Information

Tournament: The ATP Challenger Zug, Switzerland Men Singles 2023

The ATP Challenger Zug, Switzerland Men Singles 2023 Round: Semifinals

Semifinals Date: Saturday, July 29

Saturday, July 29 Venue: Tennisclub Zug

Tennisclub Zug Location: Zug, Switzerland

Zug, Switzerland Court Surface: Clay

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Arthur Rinderknech vs. Jurij Rodionov Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Arthur Rinderknech has a 60.8% chance to win.

Arthur Rinderknech Jurij Rodionov -155 Odds to Win Match +110 60.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 47.6% 52.4 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 47.6

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Arthur Rinderknech vs. Jurij Rodionov Trends and Insights

In the quarterfinals on Friday, Rinderknech took down Adrian Andreev 6-2, 6-2.

Rodionov will look to stay on track after a 6-3, 7-5 victory over No. 158-ranked Zizou Bergs in the quarterfinals on Friday.

Rinderknech has played 25.1 games per match (23.6 in best-of-three matches) in his 46 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces).

Rinderknech has played seven matches on clay over the past year, and 26.6 games per match (22.0 in best-of-three matches).

Rodionov has played 24 matches in the past year across all court surfaces, averaging 23.0 games per match (22.9 in best-of-three matches) and winning 48.8% of those games.

Rodionov has averaged 23.8 games per match (23.6 in best-of-three matches) and 9.5 games per set in 16 matches on clay courts in the past 12 months.

In two head-to-head meetings, Rinderknech and Rodionov have split 1-1. Rodionov came out on top in their most recent clash on February 11, 2023, winning 7-6, 6-1.

In terms of sets, Rodionov has taken three versus Rinderknech (60.0%), while Rinderknech has captured two.

Rodionov has bettered Rinderknech in 24 of 44 total games between them, good for a 54.5% winning percentage.

In their two matches against each other, Rinderknech and Rodionov are averaging 22.0 games and 2.5 sets.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.