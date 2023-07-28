Wander Franco Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Astros - July 28
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Wander Franco -- .108 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Houston Astros, with Cristian Javier on the hill, on July 28 at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Marlins.
Wander Franco Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Astros Starter: Cristian Javier
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Wander Franco At The Plate
- Franco is hitting .262 with 23 doubles, four triples, 11 home runs and 35 walks.
- Franco has picked up a hit in 64 of 98 games this season, with multiple hits 29 times.
- He has hit a home run in 11.2% of his games in 2023, and 2.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Franco has had at least one RBI in 32.7% of his games this season (32 of 98), with two or more RBI 12 times (12.2%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- In 39.8% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 11 games with multiple runs (11.2%).
Wander Franco Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|44
|.266
|AVG
|.256
|.326
|OBP
|.323
|.467
|SLG
|.378
|25
|XBH
|13
|8
|HR
|3
|32
|RBI
|16
|35/18
|K/BB
|27/17
|14
|SB
|14
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The Astros pitching staff is seventh in MLB with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Astros have a 3.81 team ERA that ranks third across all league pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to give up 121 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 16th in baseball).
- Javier (7-2 with a 4.32 ERA and 94 strikeouts in 102 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Astros, his 20th of the season.
- His most recent appearance was on Sunday against the Oakland Athletics, when the righty threw 5 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing only one hit.
- The 26-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.32, with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 19 games this season. Opponents are hitting .238 against him.
