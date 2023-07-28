Friday, Rene Pinto and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Houston Astros and Cristian Javier, with the first pitch at 8:10 PM ET.

He returns to action for the first time since July 22, when he went 0-for-2 against the Orioles.

Rene Pinto Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

  • Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Minute Maid Park
  • Astros Starter: Cristian Javier
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +110)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Rene Pinto At The Plate (2022)

  • Pinto hit .213 with three doubles, two home runs and two walks.
  • In 13 of 25 games last season (52.0%) Pinto had at least one hit, and in four of those contests (16.0%) he picked up more than one.
  • Registering a plate appearance in 25 games a season ago, he hit two homers.
  • In eight of 25 games last year (32.0%), Pinto drove in a run, including two games with two or more RBIs.
  • He crossed home in four of 25 games a year ago (16.0%), including one multi-run game.

Rene Pinto Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
11 GP 14
.235 AVG .196
.257 OBP .229
.382 SLG .283
3 XBH 2
1 HR 1
3 RBI 7
15/1 K/BB 20/1
0 SB 0

Astros Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Astros pitching staff was third in the big leagues last season with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Astros had the second-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (2.89).
  • The Astros surrendered the second-fewest home runs in baseball (134 total, 0.8 per game).
  • Javier (7-2) gets the starting nod for the Astros in his 20th start of the season. He's put together a 4.32 ERA in 102 2/3 innings pitched, with 94 strikeouts.
  • The righty's most recent appearance came on Sunday against the Oakland Athletics, when he went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up only one hit.
  • The 26-year-old has an ERA of 4.32, with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 19 games this season. Opponents are hitting .238 against him.
