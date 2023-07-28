Friday, Rene Pinto and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Houston Astros and Cristian Javier, with the first pitch at 8:10 PM ET.

He returns to action for the first time since July 22, when he went 0-for-2 against the Orioles.

Rene Pinto Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Astros Starter: Cristian Javier

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +110)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Rene Pinto At The Plate (2022)

Pinto hit .213 with three doubles, two home runs and two walks.

In 13 of 25 games last season (52.0%) Pinto had at least one hit, and in four of those contests (16.0%) he picked up more than one.

Registering a plate appearance in 25 games a season ago, he hit two homers.

In eight of 25 games last year (32.0%), Pinto drove in a run, including two games with two or more RBIs.

He crossed home in four of 25 games a year ago (16.0%), including one multi-run game.

Rene Pinto Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 11 GP 14 .235 AVG .196 .257 OBP .229 .382 SLG .283 3 XBH 2 1 HR 1 3 RBI 7 15/1 K/BB 20/1 0 SB 0

Astros Pitching Rankings (2022)