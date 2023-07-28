Yandy Diaz leads the Tampa Bay Rays (62-43) into a matchup against Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros (58-45) at Minute Maid Park, on Friday at 8:10 PM ET. Diaz is at .318, the fourth-best average in the league, while Tucker ranks eighth at .304.

The probable pitchers are Shane McClanahan (11-1) for the Rays and Cristian Javier (7-2) for the Astros.

Rays vs. Astros Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, July 28, 2023

8:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: McClanahan - TB (11-1, 2.89 ERA) vs Javier - HOU (7-2, 4.32 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Shane McClanahan

The Rays will send McClanahan (11-1) to the mound for his 20th start this season.

The left-hander last pitched on Saturday, when he gave up five earned runs and allowed five hits in four innings against the Baltimore Orioles.

The 26-year-old has pitched in 19 games this season with an ERA of 2.89, a 2.73 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.160.

In 19 starts this season, he's earned 12 quality starts.

McClanahan has made 15 starts of five or more innings in 19 chances this season, and averages 5.6 frames when he pitches.

He has three appearances with no earned runs allowed in 19 chances this season.

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Cristian Javier

Javier makes the start for the Astros, his 20th of the season. He is 7-2 with a 4.32 ERA and 94 strikeouts in 102 2/3 innings pitched.

His most recent time out was on Sunday against the Oakland Athletics, when the right-hander tossed 5 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up only one hit.

Over 19 games this season, the 26-year-old has a 4.32 ERA and 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .238 to opposing hitters.

Javier has recorded eight quality starts this season.

Javier is trying for his third straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.4 innings per start.

In one of his appearances this season he did not give up an earned run.

