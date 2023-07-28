Josh Lowe and the Tampa Bay Rays take the field on Friday at Minute Maid Park against Cristian Javier, who is starting for the Houston Astros. First pitch will be at 8:10 PM ET.

Rays vs. Astros Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, July 28, 2023

Friday, July 28, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Rays Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rays average 1.4 home runs per game to rank fourth in MLB play with 150 total home runs.

Tampa Bay's .444 slugging percentage ranks fifth-best in MLB.

The Rays rank 11th in the majors with a .255 batting average.

Tampa Bay scores the fourth-most runs in baseball (545 total, 5.2 per game).

The Rays' .327 on-base percentage ranks 10th-best in baseball.

The Rays strike out 8.6 times per game to rank 17th in MLB.

Tampa Bay's pitching staff is seventh in the majors with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.

Tampa Bay has a 3.70 team ERA that ranks first among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Rays have the second-lowest WHIP in MLB (1.180).

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher

The Rays are sending Shane McClanahan (11-1) out to make his 20th start of the season. He is 11-1 with a 2.89 ERA and 112 strikeouts in 106 2/3 innings pitched.

His last time out came on Saturday against the Baltimore Orioles, when the left-hander went four innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing five hits.

McClanahan heads into this outing with 12 quality starts under his belt this season.

McClanahan heads into this matchup with 15 outings of five or more innings pitched this year.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in three of his 19 appearances this season.

Rays Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rays Starter Opponent Starter 7/21/2023 Orioles W 3-0 Home Zach Eflin Kyle Bradish 7/22/2023 Orioles L 6-5 Home Shane McClanahan Grayson Rodriguez 7/23/2023 Orioles L 5-3 Home Taj Bradley Tyler Wells 7/25/2023 Marlins W 4-1 Home Tyler Glasnow Edward Cabrera 7/26/2023 Marlins L 7-1 Home Zach Eflin Sandy Alcantara 7/28/2023 Astros - Away Shane McClanahan Cristian Javier 7/29/2023 Astros - Away Taj Bradley Hunter Brown 7/30/2023 Astros - Away Tyler Glasnow Brandon Bielak 7/31/2023 Yankees - Away Tyler Glasnow Domingo Germán 8/1/2023 Yankees - Away Zach Eflin Carlos Rodón 8/2/2023 Yankees - Away Shane McClanahan Clarke Schmidt

