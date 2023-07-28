The Houston Astros and Kyle Tucker hit the field against Yandy Diaz and the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday, in the first game of a three-game series at Minute Maid Park.

The Rays are the favorite in this one, at -115, while the underdog Astros have -105 odds to upset. An 8.5-run total is listed in the contest.

Rays vs. Astros Odds & Info

Date: Friday, July 28, 2023

Time: 8:10 PM ET

TV: MLB Network

Location: Houston, Texas

Venue: Minute Maid Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rays -115 -105 8.5 -105 -115 - - -

Rays Recent Betting Performance

In eight games over the last 10 matchups when favored by sportsbooks, the Rays have a record of 2-6.

When it comes to hitting the over, the Rays and their opponents are 3-7-0 in their last 10 games with a total.

The Rays have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

Rays Betting Records & Stats

The Rays have been the moneyline favorite 86 total times this season. They've gone 56-30 in those games.

Tampa Bay has gone 56-30 (winning 65.1% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -115 or shorter.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Rays have an implied win probability of 53.5%.

In the 105 games in which oddsmakers have set an over/under for Tampa Bay, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 55 times (55-46-4).

The Rays have a 10-7-0 record ATS this season (covering 58.8% of the time).

Rays Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 37-19 25-24 26-21 36-22 49-38 13-5

