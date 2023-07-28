Friday's contest that pits the Houston Astros (58-45) versus the Tampa Bay Rays (62-43) at Minute Maid Park is expected to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-4 in favor of the Astros. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET on July 28.

The Rays will give the nod to Shane McClanahan (11-1, 2.89 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 12 on the season, and the Astros will turn to Cristian Javier (7-2, 4.32 ERA).

Rays vs. Astros Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, July 28, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Friday, July 28, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Rays vs. Astros Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Astros 6, Rays 5.

Total Prediction for Rays vs. Astros

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Rays Performance Insights

The Rays have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 2-6 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Tampa Bay and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Rays' last 10 games.

The Rays have won 56, or 65.1%, of the 86 games they've played as favorites this season.

Tampa Bay has entered 86 games this season favored by -115 or more and is 56-30 in those contests.

The Rays have a 53.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Tampa Bay has scored the fourth-most runs in the majors this season with 545.

The Rays have a 3.70 team ERA that is No. 1 among all MLB pitching staffs.

Rays Schedule