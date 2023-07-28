Randy Arozarena -- with an on-base percentage of .128 in his past 10 games, 237 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Houston Astros, with Cristian Javier on the hill, on July 28 at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Marlins.

Randy Arozarena Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023

Friday, July 28, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Cristian Javier

Cristian Javier TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Randy Arozarena? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Randy Arozarena At The Plate

Arozarena has 10 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 49 walks while hitting .263.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 57th in batting average, 23rd in on-base percentage, and 61st in slugging.

Arozarena has reached base via a hit in 60 games this year (of 100 played), and had multiple hits in 28 of those games.

In 16 games this season, he has homered (16.0%, and 4% of his trips to the plate).

Arozarena has had at least one RBI in 36.0% of his games this season (36 of 100), with more than one RBI 13 times (13.0%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

In 47.0% of his games this season (47 of 100), he has scored, and in 12 of those games (12.0%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Randy Arozarena Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 54 GP 46 .257 AVG .270 .376 OBP .352 .439 SLG .448 15 XBH 14 9 HR 8 35 RBI 27 51/27 K/BB 53/22 8 SB 3

Astros Pitching Rankings