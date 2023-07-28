Randy Arozarena Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Astros - July 28
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Randy Arozarena -- with an on-base percentage of .128 in his past 10 games, 237 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Houston Astros, with Cristian Javier on the hill, on July 28 at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Marlins.
Randy Arozarena Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Astros Starter: Cristian Javier
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Randy Arozarena? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Randy Arozarena At The Plate
- Arozarena has 10 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 49 walks while hitting .263.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 57th in batting average, 23rd in on-base percentage, and 61st in slugging.
- Arozarena has reached base via a hit in 60 games this year (of 100 played), and had multiple hits in 28 of those games.
- In 16 games this season, he has homered (16.0%, and 4% of his trips to the plate).
- Arozarena has had at least one RBI in 36.0% of his games this season (36 of 100), with more than one RBI 13 times (13.0%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- In 47.0% of his games this season (47 of 100), he has scored, and in 12 of those games (12.0%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Randy Arozarena Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|46
|.257
|AVG
|.270
|.376
|OBP
|.352
|.439
|SLG
|.448
|15
|XBH
|14
|9
|HR
|8
|35
|RBI
|27
|51/27
|K/BB
|53/22
|8
|SB
|3
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Astros pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.
- The Astros have a 3.81 team ERA that ranks third among all league pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to rank 16th in baseball in home runs given up (121 total, 1.2 per game).
- Javier (7-2) takes the mound for the Astros in his 20th start of the season. He has a 4.32 ERA in 102 2/3 innings pitched, with 94 strikeouts.
- The righty's most recent time out was on Sunday against the Oakland Athletics, when he threw 5 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing just one hit.
- The 26-year-old has an ERA of 4.32, with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 19 games this season. Opponents are batting .238 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.