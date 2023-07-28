On Friday, Luke Raley (.346 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Cristian Javier. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Marlins.

Luke Raley Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023

Friday, July 28, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Astros Starter: Cristian Javier

Cristian Javier TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Discover More About This Game

Luke Raley At The Plate

Raley is hitting .273 with 18 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 21 walks.

Raley has gotten a hit in 47 of 81 games this year (58.0%), with at least two hits on 19 occasions (23.5%).

In 13 games this year, he has hit a home run (16.0%, and 5.3% of his trips to the dish).

In 26 games this season (32.1%), Raley has picked up an RBI, and in 10 of those games (12.3%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 39.5% of his games this season (32 of 81), with two or more runs 12 times (14.8%).

Luke Raley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 39 .223 AVG .316 .336 OBP .383 .482 SLG .602 17 XBH 18 5 HR 10 14 RBI 25 43/12 K/BB 41/9 6 SB 5

Astros Pitching Rankings