Josh Lowe Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Astros - July 28
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Josh Lowe -- 1-for-3 with a double in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Houston Astros, with Cristian Javier on the hill, on July 28 at 8:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Marlins.
Josh Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Astros Starter: Cristian Javier
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Josh Lowe At The Plate
- Lowe is batting .272 with 18 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 19 walks.
- In 52 of 82 games this year (63.4%) Lowe has picked up a hit, and in 22 of those games he had more than one (26.8%).
- Looking at the 82 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in 13 of them (15.9%), and in 4.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Lowe has had at least one RBI in 41.5% of his games this season (34 of 82), with more than one RBI 11 times (13.4%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- In 35 of 82 games this year, he has scored, and seven of those games included multiple runs.
Josh Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|42
|.265
|AVG
|.278
|.291
|OBP
|.335
|.412
|SLG
|.536
|14
|XBH
|18
|3
|HR
|10
|18
|RBI
|34
|38/5
|K/BB
|46/14
|9
|SB
|13
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Astros pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.
- The Astros' 3.81 team ERA ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to give up 121 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 16th in the league).
- Javier makes the start for the Astros, his 20th of the season. He is 7-2 with a 4.32 ERA and 94 strikeouts in 102 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Sunday against the Oakland Athletics, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up one hit.
- The 26-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.32, with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 19 games this season. Opponents are batting .238 against him.
