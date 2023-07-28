Jose Siri Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Astros - July 28
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Jose Siri -- with a slugging percentage of .622 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Houston Astros, with Cristian Javier on the mound, on July 28 at 8:10 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-3 with an RBI against the Marlins.
Jose Siri Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Astros Starter: Cristian Javier
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jose Siri? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Jose Siri At The Plate
- Siri is hitting .229 with seven doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 15 walks.
- In 61.5% of his games this year (40 of 65), Siri has picked up at least one hit, and in 10 of those games (15.4%) he recorded multiple hits.
- In 19 games this season, he has gone deep (29.2%, and 8.3% of his trips to the dish).
- In 43.1% of his games this year, Siri has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 16.9% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 31 games this season (47.7%), including seven multi-run games (10.8%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jose Siri Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|27
|.242
|AVG
|.212
|.296
|OBP
|.245
|.492
|SLG
|.596
|12
|XBH
|16
|9
|HR
|11
|22
|RBI
|20
|44/10
|K/BB
|39/5
|4
|SB
|3
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Astros pitching staff ranks seventh in the league.
- The Astros have a 3.81 team ERA that ranks third among all league pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to rank 16th in baseball in home runs allowed (121 total, 1.2 per game).
- Javier makes the start for the Astros, his 20th of the season. He is 7-2 with a 4.32 ERA and 94 strikeouts in 102 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Oakland Athletics, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up one hit.
- The 26-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.32, with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 19 games this season. Opponents have a .238 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.