Isaac Paredes Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Astros - July 28
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
On Friday, Isaac Paredes (.250 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 108 points below season-long percentage) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Cristian Javier. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Marlins.
Isaac Paredes Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Astros Starter: Cristian Javier
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Looking to place a prop bet on Isaac Paredes? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Isaac Paredes At The Plate
- Paredes is batting .256 with 15 doubles, 18 home runs and 35 walks.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 75th, his on-base percentage ranks 31st, and he is 26th in the league in slugging.
- Paredes has gotten at least one hit in 55.1% of his games this season (49 of 89), with more than one hit 20 times (22.5%).
- In 18.0% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 5.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Paredes has picked up an RBI in 39.3% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 10.1% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 34 of 89 games this year, and more than once 11 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Isaac Paredes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|42
|.248
|AVG
|.264
|.347
|OBP
|.369
|.503
|SLG
|.479
|16
|XBH
|17
|11
|HR
|7
|36
|RBI
|23
|29/18
|K/BB
|31/17
|1
|SB
|0
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Astros pitching staff ranks seventh in the league.
- The Astros have a 3.81 team ERA that ranks third among all league pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to surrender 121 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 16th in the league).
- The Astros will send Javier (7-2) to the mound to make his 20th start of the season. He is 7-2 with a 4.32 ERA and 94 strikeouts through 102 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday against the Oakland Athletics, the right-hander went 5 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering one hit.
- The 26-year-old has an ERA of 4.32, with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 19 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .238 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.