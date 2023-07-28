On Friday, Isaac Paredes (.250 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 108 points below season-long percentage) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Cristian Javier. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Marlins.

Isaac Paredes Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023

Friday, July 28, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Cristian Javier

Cristian Javier TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Isaac Paredes? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Isaac Paredes At The Plate

Paredes is batting .256 with 15 doubles, 18 home runs and 35 walks.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 75th, his on-base percentage ranks 31st, and he is 26th in the league in slugging.

Paredes has gotten at least one hit in 55.1% of his games this season (49 of 89), with more than one hit 20 times (22.5%).

In 18.0% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 5.3% of his trips to the plate.

Paredes has picked up an RBI in 39.3% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 10.1% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in six contests.

He has scored in 34 of 89 games this year, and more than once 11 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Isaac Paredes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 42 .248 AVG .264 .347 OBP .369 .503 SLG .479 16 XBH 17 11 HR 7 36 RBI 23 29/18 K/BB 31/17 1 SB 0

Astros Pitching Rankings