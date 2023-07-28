Ernesto Escobedo will begin the Mifel Open in Los Cabos, Mexico versus Jason Jung in the round of 32. He was knocked off by Brandon Holt in the qualification round 1 of the Abierto Mexicano Telcel presentado por HSBC (his previous tournament). Escobedo has +8000 odds to be crowned champion at Cabo Sports Complex.

Find all the latest odds for the 2023 Mifel Open and place your bets with a new user bonus from BetMGM.

Escobedo at the 2023 Mifel Open

Next Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Tournament Dates: July 28 - August 6

July 28 - August 6 Venue: Cabo Sports Complex

Cabo Sports Complex Location: Los Cabos, Mexico

Los Cabos, Mexico Court Surface: Hard

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Escobedo's Next Match

In his opener at the Mifel Open, on Tuesday, August 1 (at 9:00 PM ET) in the round of 32, Escobedo will play Jung.

Escobedo currently has odds of -120 to win his next contest against Jung. Check out the latest odds for the entire field at BetMGM.

Want to bet on Escobedo? Head to BetMGM using our link for a bonus bet special offer for new players!

Escobedo Stats

Escobedo came up short in his last match, 4-6, 7-6, 2-6 versus Holt in the qualifying round of the Abierto Mexicano Telcel presentado por HSBC on February 25, 2023.

In five tournaments over the past 12 months, Escobedo is 4-5 and has yet to win a title.

Escobedo is 4-5 on hard courts over the past year.

Through nine matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), Escobedo has played 25.6 games per match. He won 49.1% of them.

In his nine matches on hard courts over the past year, Escobedo has played 25.6 games per match.

Escobedo has won 19.7% of his return games and 80.6% of his service games over the past 12 months.

Escobedo has claimed 80.6% of his service games on hard courts and 19.7% of his return games over the past 12 months.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.