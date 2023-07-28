The Tampa Bay Rays, including Christian Bethancourt (.125 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Cristian Javier and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Marlins.

Christian Bethancourt Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Astros Starter: Cristian Javier

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Christian Bethancourt At The Plate

Bethancourt is hitting .220 with 12 doubles, seven home runs and nine walks.

Bethancourt has gotten a hit in 35 of 65 games this season (53.8%), with more than one hit on 10 occasions (15.4%).

Looking at the 65 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in seven of them (10.8%), and in 3.1% of his trips to the plate.

Bethancourt has driven in a run in 16 games this season (24.6%), including four games with more than one RBI (6.2%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 25 games this year, with multiple runs six times.

Christian Bethancourt Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 29 .233 AVG .204 .270 OBP .223 .405 SLG .337 12 XBH 7 4 HR 3 13 RBI 9 30/6 K/BB 27/3 0 SB 0

Astros Pitching Rankings