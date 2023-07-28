Christian Bethancourt Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Astros - July 28
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The Tampa Bay Rays, including Christian Bethancourt (.125 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Cristian Javier and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Marlins.
Christian Bethancourt Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Astros Starter: Cristian Javier
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Christian Bethancourt At The Plate
- Bethancourt is hitting .220 with 12 doubles, seven home runs and nine walks.
- Bethancourt has gotten a hit in 35 of 65 games this season (53.8%), with more than one hit on 10 occasions (15.4%).
- Looking at the 65 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in seven of them (10.8%), and in 3.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Bethancourt has driven in a run in 16 games this season (24.6%), including four games with more than one RBI (6.2%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 25 games this year, with multiple runs six times.
Christian Bethancourt Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|29
|.233
|AVG
|.204
|.270
|OBP
|.223
|.405
|SLG
|.337
|12
|XBH
|7
|4
|HR
|3
|13
|RBI
|9
|30/6
|K/BB
|27/3
|0
|SB
|0
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Astros pitching staff ranks seventh in the league.
- The Astros have the third-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.81).
- Astros pitchers combine to give up 121 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 16th in the league).
- Javier gets the start for the Astros, his 20th of the season. He is 7-2 with a 4.32 ERA and 94 strikeouts through 102 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Sunday against the Oakland Athletics, the righty went 5 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering one hit.
- In 19 games this season, the 26-year-old has a 4.32 ERA and 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .238 to opposing batters.
