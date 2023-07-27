Australia vs. Nigeria: Women’s World Cup Group B Odds, Stats and Live Stream - July 27
On Thursday, July 27 at 6:00 AM ET, Australia and Nigeria match up in Group B at the 2023 Women's World Cup, after beating Ireland and drawing with Canada, respectively, in their tournament openers.
Sportsbooks have given Australia odds of -245 to win this match, and Nigeria is at +713 (with the draw at +336). An over/under of 2.5 goals has been set for this game.
Bet on the result of Australia vs. Nigeria at DraftKings! Bet now to get a first deposit bonus of up to $1,000!
Australia vs. Nigeria Game Info
- Date: Thursday, July 27, 2023
- Time: 6:00 AM ET
- Location: Brisbane, Australia
- Venue: Suncorp Stadium
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Total: 2.5
- Australia Moneyline: -245
- Nigeria Moneyline: +713
Australia vs. Nigeria World Cup Betting Insights
- These teams average one goal per match combined, 1.5 less than this game's total.
- Opponents of these teams average zero goals per game combined, 2.5 fewer than this match's over/under.
- Australia has been a moneyline favorite only one other time so far this tournament, and won.
- Australia has played as a moneyline favorite of -245 or shorter in just one game this tournament, which they won.
- Nigeria drew the only game it has played as an underdog this tournament.
- Nigeria has played as an underdog of +713 or more once this tournament and lost that game.
Australia World Cup Stats
Take your pick for Australia vs. Nigeria on DraftKings! Use our link to get a first deposit bonus of up to $1,000!
Australia vs. Nigeria Recent Performance
- In 2022, Australia went 6-1-4 versus teams playing in the 2023 Women's World Cup, with a goal differential of +6. This year its record against fellow World Cup squads is 5-0-0 (+8 goal differential).
- Australia earned a win on July 20 against Ireland 1-0. The victorious Australia took six more shots in the contest, 13 to seven.
- Catley picked up her club's lone goal to lead the team against .
- So far this year, Nigeria is 3-1-1 against fellow 2023 Women's World Cup squads, with a goal differential of +4. In 2022, it was 0-1-7 in such matches (-11 goal differential).
- Nigeria drew Canada 0-0 in its most recent match on July 20. Canada outshot Nigeria 15 to eight.
- Asisat Oshoala had a team-leading two shots in the club's scoreless effort.
Australia Roster
|Name
|Age
|Number
|Club
|Lydia Williams
|35
|1
|Brighton and Hove Albion WFC (England)
|Courtney Nevin
|21
|2
|Leicester City WFC (England)
|Aivi Luik
|38
|3
|BK Hacken FF (Sweden)
|Clare Polkinghorne
|34
|4
|Vittsjo GIK (Sweden)
|Cortnee Vine
|25
|5
|Sydney FC (Australia)
|Clare Wheeler
|25
|6
|Everton FC (England)
|Steph Catley
|29
|7
|Arsenal WFC (England)
|Alexandra Chidiac
|24
|8
|Racing Louisville FC (United States)
|Caitlin Foord
|28
|9
|Arsenal WFC (England)
|Emily van Egmond
|30
|10
|San Diego Wave FC (United States)
|Mary Fowler
|20
|11
|Manchester City WFC (England)
|Teagan Micah
|25
|12
|FC Rosengaard (Sweden)
|Tameka Yallop
|32
|13
|SK Brann (Norway)
|Alanna Kennedy
|28
|14
|Manchester City WFC (England)
|Clare Hunt
|24
|15
|Western Sydney Wanderers (Australia)
|Hayley Raso
|28
|16
|-
|Kyah Simon
|32
|17
|-
|Mackenzie Arnold
|29
|18
|West Ham United FC Women (England)
|Katrina Gorry
|30
|19
|Vittsjo GIK (Sweden)
|Sam Kerr
|29
|20
|Chelsea FC (England)
|Ellie Carpenter
|23
|21
|Olympique Lyon (France)
|Charlotte Grant
|21
|22
|Vittsjo GIK (Sweden)
|Kyra Cooney-Cross
|21
|23
|Hammarby IF (Sweden)
Get your Women's World Cup gear at Fanatics!
Nigeria Roster
|Name
|Age
|Number
|Club
|Tochukwu Oluehi
|36
|1
|-
|Ashleigh Plumptre
|25
|2
|-
|Osinachi Ohale
|31
|3
|-
|Glory Ogbonna
|24
|4
|-
|Onome Ebi
|40
|5
|-
|Ifeoma Onumonu
|29
|6
|-
|Toni Payne
|28
|7
|-
|Asisat Oshoala
|28
|8
|-
|Desire Oparanozie
|29
|9
|-
|Christy Ucheibe
|22
|10
|-
|Gift Monday
|21
|11
|-
|Uchenna Kanu
|26
|12
|-
|Deborah Abiodun
|19
|13
|-
|Oluwatosin Demehin
|21
|14
|-
|Rasheedat Ajibade
|23
|15
|-
|Chiamaka Nnadozie
|22
|16
|-
|Francisca Ordega
|29
|17
|-
|Halimatu Ayinde
|28
|18
|-
|Onyi Echegini
|22
|19
|-
|Rofiat Imuran
|19
|20
|-
|Esther Okoronkwo
|26
|21
|-
|Michelle Alozie
|26
|22
|-
|Yewande Balogun
|39
|23
|-
Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.