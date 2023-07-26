Yandy Diaz leads the Tampa Bay Rays (62-42) into a matchup versus Luis Arraez and the Miami Marlins (54-48) at Tropicana Field, Wednesday at 12:10 PM ET. Diaz is batting .318, fifth-best in the league, and Arraez ranks first at .375.

The probable starters are Zach Eflin (11-5) for the Rays and Sandy Alcantara (3-9) for the Marlins.

Rays vs. Marlins Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Time: 12:10 PM ET

TV: BSSUN

Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

Venue: Tropicana Field

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Probable Pitchers: Eflin - TB (11-5, 3.36 ERA) vs Alcantara - MIA (3-9, 4.77 ERA)

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Zach Eflin

The Rays will hand the ball to Eflin (11-5) for his 20th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Friday, when he threw seven scoreless innings against the Baltimore Orioles while allowing two hits.

The 29-year-old has pitched to a 3.36 ERA this season with 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 1.3 walks per nine across 19 games.

He has 11 quality starts in 19 chances this season.

Eflin has started 19 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings 17 times. He averages 5.9 innings per appearance.

He has three appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 19 chances this season.

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Sandy Alcantara

Alcantara makes the start for the Marlins, his 21st of the season. He is 3-9 with a 4.77 ERA and 106 strikeouts through 126 1/3 innings pitched.

The righty last appeared on Wednesday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he went six innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up eight hits.

In 20 games this season, the 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.77, with 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .262 against him.

Alcantara is trying to collect his eighth quality start of the year in this outing.

Alcantara will try to continue an 18-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 6.3 innings per outing).

He has had one outing this season that he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old's 4.77 ERA ranks 52nd, 1.290 WHIP ranks 42nd, and 7.6 K/9 ranks 49th.

