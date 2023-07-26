Player prop betting options for Wander Franco, Luis Arraez and others are available in the Tampa Bay Rays-Miami Marlins matchup at Tropicana Field on Wednesday, starting at 12:10 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Rays vs. Marlins Game Info

When: Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at 12:10 PM ET

Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at 12:10 PM ET Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida How to Watch on TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Read More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Tampa Bay Rays

Zach Eflin Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -145)

Eflin Stats

The Rays will send Zach Eflin (11-5) to the mound for his 20th start this season.

In 19 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 11 of them.

In 19 starts, Eflin has pitched through or past the fifth inning 17 times. He has a season average of 5.9 frames per outing.

He has finished three appearances without allowing an earned run in 19 chances this season.

The 29-year-old's 3.36 ERA ranks 16th, .988 WHIP ranks first, and 9.1 K/9 ranks 26th among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.

Eflin Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Orioles Jul. 21 7.0 2 0 0 8 1 at Royals Jul. 16 3.0 7 5 5 0 0 vs. Braves Jul. 9 5.0 4 2 2 5 0 vs. Phillies Jul. 4 7.0 4 2 2 9 0 at Diamondbacks Jun. 28 7.0 7 2 2 7 0

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Zach Eflin's player props with BetMGM.

Wander Franco Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Franco Stats

Franco has 23 doubles, four triples, 11 home runs, 35 walks and 48 RBI (101 total hits). He's also stolen 28 bases.

He's slashed .264/.328/.432 on the season.

Franco Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Marlins Jul. 25 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Orioles Jul. 23 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Orioles Jul. 22 1-for-4 0 0 3 1 0 vs. Orioles Jul. 21 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Orioles Jul. 20 2-for-5 0 0 0 3 0

Bet on player props for Wander Franco or other Rays players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Miami Marlins

Luis Arraez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230)

Arraez Stats

Arraez has 139 hits with 22 doubles, two triples, three home runs and 29 walks. He has driven in 49 runs with one stolen base.

He's slashing .375/.423/.469 so far this year.

Arraez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rays Jul. 25 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rockies Jul. 23 3-for-4 1 0 2 4 0 vs. Rockies Jul. 22 2-for-4 1 0 1 5 0 vs. Rockies Jul. 21 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Cardinals Jul. 19 2-for-5 0 0 1 3 0

Jorge Soler Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)

Soler Stats

Jorge Soler has 19 doubles, 24 home runs, 47 walks and 54 RBI (87 total hits). He has swiped one base.

He's slashing .243/.337/.497 on the year.

Soler Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rays Jul. 25 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rockies Jul. 23 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Rockies Jul. 22 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Rockies Jul. 21 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Cardinals Jul. 19 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0

Bet on player props for Luis Arraez, Jorge Soler or other Marlins players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.