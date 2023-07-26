Wander Franco and the Tampa Bay Rays (62-42) will be eyeing a series sweep when they face off against Luis Arraez and the Miami Marlins (54-48) at Tropicana Field on Wednesday, July 26. First pitch is set for 12:10 PM ET.

The Marlins are +140 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the Rays (-165).

Rays vs. Marlins Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Wednesday, July 26, 2023 Time: 12:10 PM ET

12:10 PM ET TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Probable Pitchers: Zach Eflin - TB (11-5, 3.36 ERA) vs Sandy Alcantara - MIA (3-9, 4.77 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Rays vs. Marlins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Have the urge to bet on the Rays' game against the Marlins but aren't sure how to get started? We're here to help. Betting the moneyline, run line, and total are a few of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for example, the Rays (-165) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Rays to take down the Marlins with those odds, and the Rays emerge with the victory, you'd get back $16.06.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to bet, such as player props (will Wander Franco get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Read More About This Game

Rays vs. Marlins Betting Trends and Insights

The Rays have been favorites in 85 games this season and won 56 (65.9%) of those contests.

The Rays have gone 34-12 (winning 73.9% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -165 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 62.3% chance of a victory for Tampa Bay.

The Rays were the moneyline favorite for eight of their last 10 games, and they went 3-5 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Tampa Bay and its opponents combined to go over the total two times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Marlins have been chosen as underdogs in 50 games this year and have walked away with the win 22 times (44%) in those games.

This season, the Marlins have been victorious seven times in 17 chances when named as an underdog of at least +140 or worse on the moneyline.

The Marlins have played as underdogs in five of their past 10 games and lost each of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Miami and its opponents are 4-6-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Rays vs. Marlins Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Josh Lowe 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+220) Randy Arozarena 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+165) Harold Ramirez 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+165) 0.5 (+950) 0.5 (+230) Wander Franco 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+190) Isaac Paredes 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+220)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Rays Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +550 3rd 1st Win AL East -105 - 1st

Think the Rays can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Tampa Bay and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.