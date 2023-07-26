Wednesday's game that pits the Tampa Bay Rays (62-42) against the Miami Marlins (54-48) at Tropicana Field has a projected final score of 4-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Rays, who is a small favorite in this matchup according to our model. First pitch is at 12:10 PM on July 26.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rays will send Zach Eflin (11-5) to the mound, while Sandy Alcantara (3-9) will take the ball for the Marlins.

Rays vs. Marlins Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at 12:10 PM ET

Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida How to Watch on TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Rays vs. Marlins Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Rays 4, Marlins 3.

Explore More About This Game

Rays Performance Insights

In eight games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Rays have a record of 3-5.

In its last 10 games with a total, Tampa Bay and its opponents have failed to hit the over eight times.

In their last game with a spread, the Rays failed to cover.

The Rays have won 56, or 65.9%, of the 85 games they've played as favorites this season.

Tampa Bay has a record of 34-12 in games when sportsbooks favor them by at least -165 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 62.3% chance of a victory for the Rays.

Tampa Bay has scored 544 runs this season, which ranks fourth in MLB.

The Rays have the first-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.66).

Rays Schedule