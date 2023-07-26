The Tampa Bay Rays and Manuel Margot, who went 1-for-3 last time out, battle Sandy Alcantara and the Miami Marlins at Tropicana Field, Wednesday at 12:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Marlins.

Manuel Margot Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Wednesday, July 26, 2023 Game Time: 12:10 PM ET

12:10 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara

Sandy Alcantara TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Looking to place a prop bet on Manuel Margot? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Manuel Margot At The Plate

Margot is batting .254 with 14 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 16 walks.

Margot has picked up a hit in 45 of 74 games this season, with multiple hits 12 times.

Looking at the 74 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in three of them (4.1%), and in 1.2% of his trips to the plate.

Margot has had at least one RBI in 29.7% of his games this year (22 of 74), with more than one RBI four times (5.4%).

He has scored at least once 26 times this year (35.1%), including six games with multiple runs (8.1%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Manuel Margot Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 34 .212 AVG .298 .273 OBP .341 .314 SLG .412 7 XBH 11 2 HR 1 14 RBI 12 23/9 K/BB 21/7 2 SB 4

Marlins Pitching Rankings