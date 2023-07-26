Manuel Margot Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Marlins - July 26
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The Tampa Bay Rays and Manuel Margot, who went 1-for-3 last time out, battle Sandy Alcantara and the Miami Marlins at Tropicana Field, Wednesday at 12:10 PM ET.
Manuel Margot Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023
- Game Time: 12:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Manuel Margot At The Plate
- Margot is batting .254 with 14 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 16 walks.
- Margot has picked up a hit in 45 of 74 games this season, with multiple hits 12 times.
- Looking at the 74 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in three of them (4.1%), and in 1.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Margot has had at least one RBI in 29.7% of his games this year (22 of 74), with more than one RBI four times (5.4%).
- He has scored at least once 26 times this year (35.1%), including six games with multiple runs (8.1%).
Manuel Margot Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|34
|.212
|AVG
|.298
|.273
|OBP
|.341
|.314
|SLG
|.412
|7
|XBH
|11
|2
|HR
|1
|14
|RBI
|12
|23/9
|K/BB
|21/7
|2
|SB
|4
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective 9.6 K/9, the third-best in the league.
- The Marlins have a 4.14 team ERA that ranks 14th across all league pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs surrendered (114 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Marlins will send Alcantara (3-9) out to make his 21st start of the season. He is 3-9 with a 4.77 ERA and 106 strikeouts through 126 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Wednesday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when the right-hander threw six innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old ranks 52nd in ERA (4.77), 42nd in WHIP (1.290), and 49th in K/9 (7.6).
