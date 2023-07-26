Luke Raley -- with a slugging percentage of .370 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Miami Marlins, with Sandy Alcantara on the mound, on July 26 at 12:10 PM ET.

He racked up two extra-base hits in his previous appearance (2-for-3 with two doubles) against the Marlins.

Luke Raley Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Game Time: 12:10 PM ET

Stadium: Tropicana Field

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara

TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Luke Raley At The Plate

Raley has 18 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 20 walks while hitting .273.

In 57.5% of his 80 games this season, Raley has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 19 multi-hit games.

In 13 games this season, he has homered (16.3%, and 5.4% of his trips to the dish).

In 26 games this season (32.5%), Raley has picked up an RBI, and in 10 of those games (12.5%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 40.0% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 12 games with multiple runs (15.0%).

Luke Raley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 39 .220 AVG .316 .331 OBP .383 .486 SLG .602 17 XBH 18 5 HR 10 14 RBI 25 42/11 K/BB 41/9 6 SB 5

Marlins Pitching Rankings