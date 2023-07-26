Luke Raley Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Marlins - July 26
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 5:24 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Luke Raley -- with a slugging percentage of .370 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Miami Marlins, with Sandy Alcantara on the mound, on July 26 at 12:10 PM ET.
He racked up two extra-base hits in his previous appearance (2-for-3 with two doubles) against the Marlins.
Luke Raley Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023
- Game Time: 12:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Luke Raley At The Plate
- Raley has 18 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 20 walks while hitting .273.
- In 57.5% of his 80 games this season, Raley has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 19 multi-hit games.
- In 13 games this season, he has homered (16.3%, and 5.4% of his trips to the dish).
- In 26 games this season (32.5%), Raley has picked up an RBI, and in 10 of those games (12.5%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 40.0% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 12 games with multiple runs (15.0%).
Luke Raley Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|39
|.220
|AVG
|.316
|.331
|OBP
|.383
|.486
|SLG
|.602
|17
|XBH
|18
|5
|HR
|10
|14
|RBI
|25
|42/11
|K/BB
|41/9
|6
|SB
|5
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The Marlins pitching staff ranks third in MLB with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Marlins have a 4.14 team ERA that ranks 14th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Marlins rank 11th in baseball in home runs surrendered (114 total, 1.1 per game).
- Alcantara makes the start for the Marlins, his 21st of the season. He is 3-9 with a 4.77 ERA and 106 strikeouts in 126 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Wednesday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when the righty went six innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- This season, the 27-year-old ranks 52nd in ERA (4.77), 42nd in WHIP (1.290), and 49th in K/9 (7.6) among qualifying pitchers.
