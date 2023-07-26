On Wednesday, Jose Siri (.595 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Sandy Alcantara. First pitch is at 12:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Orioles.

Jose Siri Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Wednesday, July 26, 2023 Game Time: 12:10 PM ET

12:10 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara

Sandy Alcantara TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Jose Siri At The Plate

Siri is hitting .227 with seven doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 15 walks.

Siri has reached base via a hit in 39 games this year (of 64 played), and had multiple hits in 10 of those games.

He has homered in 29.7% of his games in 2023, and 8.4% of his trips to the plate.

In 27 games this season (42.2%), Siri has picked up an RBI, and in 11 of those games (17.2%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 31 games this year (48.4%), including multiple runs in seven games.

Jose Siri Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 27 .240 AVG .212 .295 OBP .245 .496 SLG .596 12 XBH 16 9 HR 11 21 RBI 20 43/10 K/BB 39/5 4 SB 3

Marlins Pitching Rankings