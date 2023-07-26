Isaac Paredes Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Marlins - July 26
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 5:27 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The Tampa Bay Rays, including Isaac Paredes (.306 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 56 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Sandy Alcantara and the Miami Marlins at Tropicana Field, Wednesday at 12:10 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Marlins.
Isaac Paredes Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023
- Game Time: 12:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Isaac Paredes At The Plate
- Paredes is batting .260 with 15 doubles, 18 home runs and 35 walks.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 69th, his on-base percentage ranks 25th, and he is 22nd in the league in slugging.
- Paredes has picked up a hit in 55.7% of his 88 games this year, with more than one hit in 22.7% of those games.
- He has homered in 16 games this year (18.2%), leaving the park in 5.3% of his trips to the plate.
- In 39.8% of his games this season, Paredes has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.2% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 34 of 88 games this year, and more than once 11 times.
Isaac Paredes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|42
|.255
|AVG
|.264
|.355
|OBP
|.369
|.517
|SLG
|.479
|16
|XBH
|17
|11
|HR
|7
|36
|RBI
|23
|29/18
|K/BB
|31/17
|1
|SB
|0
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The Marlins pitching staff ranks third in the league with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Marlins' 4.14 team ERA ranks 14th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to give up 114 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 11th in the league).
- Alcantara gets the start for the Marlins, his 21st of the season. He is 3-9 with a 4.77 ERA and 106 strikeouts in 126 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Wednesday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he threw six innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- The 27-year-old's 4.77 ERA ranks 52nd, 1.290 WHIP ranks 42nd, and 7.6 K/9 ranks 49th among qualifying pitchers this season.
