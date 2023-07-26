The Tampa Bay Rays, including Isaac Paredes (.306 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 56 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Sandy Alcantara and the Miami Marlins at Tropicana Field, Wednesday at 12:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Marlins.

Isaac Paredes Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Wednesday, July 26, 2023 Game Time: 12:10 PM ET

12:10 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara

Sandy Alcantara TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Isaac Paredes At The Plate

Paredes is batting .260 with 15 doubles, 18 home runs and 35 walks.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 69th, his on-base percentage ranks 25th, and he is 22nd in the league in slugging.

Paredes has picked up a hit in 55.7% of his 88 games this year, with more than one hit in 22.7% of those games.

He has homered in 16 games this year (18.2%), leaving the park in 5.3% of his trips to the plate.

In 39.8% of his games this season, Paredes has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.2% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 34 of 88 games this year, and more than once 11 times.

Isaac Paredes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 42 .255 AVG .264 .355 OBP .369 .517 SLG .479 16 XBH 17 11 HR 7 36 RBI 23 29/18 K/BB 31/17 1 SB 0

Marlins Pitching Rankings