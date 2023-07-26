On Wednesday, Harold Ramirez (batting .208 in his past 10 games) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Sandy Alcantara. First pitch is at 12:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-2) against the Marlins.

Harold Ramirez Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

12:10 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara

Sandy Alcantara TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Harold Ramirez At The Plate

Ramirez is hitting .284 with 11 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 17 walks.

In 58.7% of his games this season (44 of 75), Ramirez has picked up at least one hit, and in 22 of those games (29.3%) he recorded more than one.

He has hit a long ball in 12.0% of his games in 2023, and 3.3% of his trips to the plate.

In 34.7% of his games this season, Ramirez has driven in at least one run. In 10 of those games (13.3%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 40.0% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (4.0%).

Harold Ramirez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 32 .283 AVG .286 .342 OBP .322 .536 SLG .330 18 XBH 3 8 HR 1 25 RBI 12 34/11 K/BB 20/6 3 SB 1

Marlins Pitching Rankings