On Wednesday, Christian Bethancourt (.120 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Sandy Alcantara. First pitch is at 12:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Marlins.

Christian Bethancourt Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Wednesday, July 26, 2023 Game Time: 12:10 PM ET

12:10 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara

Sandy Alcantara TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Looking to place a prop bet on Christian Bethancourt? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Christian Bethancourt At The Plate

Bethancourt is hitting .223 with 12 doubles, seven home runs and nine walks.

Bethancourt has recorded a hit in 35 of 64 games this year (54.7%), including 10 multi-hit games (15.6%).

In seven games this season, he has gone deep (10.9%, and 3.1% of his trips to the dish).

Bethancourt has picked up an RBI in 25.0% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 6.3% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in two contests.

He has scored in 25 of 64 games this year, and more than once 6 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Christian Bethancourt Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 29 .239 AVG .204 .277 OBP .223 .416 SLG .337 12 XBH 7 4 HR 3 13 RBI 9 29/6 K/BB 27/3 0 SB 0

Marlins Pitching Rankings