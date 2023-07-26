Brandon Lowe Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Marlins - July 26
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The Tampa Bay Rays, including Brandon Lowe and his .471 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Sandy Alcantara and the Miami Marlins at Tropicana Field, Wednesday at 12:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 3-for-4 against the Marlins.
Brandon Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023
- Game Time: 12:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Explore More About This Game
Brandon Lowe At The Plate
- Lowe is hitting .214 with 10 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 31 walks.
- In 36 of 65 games this year (55.4%) Lowe has had a hit, and in 10 of those games he had more than one (15.4%).
- He has hit a long ball in 16.9% of his games in 2023 (11 of 65), and 4.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Lowe has had at least one RBI in 29.2% of his games this season (19 of 65), with two or more RBI 11 times (16.9%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 32.3% of his games this year (21 of 65), he has scored, and in seven of those games (10.8%) he has scored more than once.
Brandon Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|31
|.236
|AVG
|.193
|.344
|OBP
|.279
|.473
|SLG
|.360
|12
|XBH
|10
|7
|HR
|4
|23
|RBI
|12
|44/17
|K/BB
|29/14
|3
|SB
|1
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The Marlins pitching staff ranks third in the league with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Marlins' 4.14 team ERA ranks 14th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to allow 114 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 11th in baseball).
- Alcantara (3-9 with a 4.77 ERA and 106 strikeouts in 126 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Marlins, his 21st of the season.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday, the right-hander threw six innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, giving up four earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- The 27-year-old ranks 52nd in ERA (4.77), 42nd in WHIP (1.290), and 49th in K/9 (7.6) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
