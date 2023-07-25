Wander Franco Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Marlins - July 25
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 4:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Tampa Bay Rays, including Wander Franco (.167 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Edward Cabrera and the Miami Marlins at Tropicana Field, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Orioles.
Wander Franco Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Marlins Starter: Edward Cabrera
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Wander Franco At The Plate
- Franco is hitting .267 with 23 doubles, four triples, 11 home runs and 35 walks.
- In 66.7% of his games this year (64 of 96), Franco has picked up at least one hit, and in 29 of those games (30.2%) he recorded more than one.
- He has hit a long ball in 11.5% of his games in 2023 (11 of 96), and 2.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Franco has driven home a run in 32 games this year (33.3%), including more than one RBI in 12.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on four occasions..
- In 39 of 96 games this year, he has scored, and 11 of those games included multiple runs.
Wander Franco Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|52
|GP
|44
|.277
|AVG
|.256
|.338
|OBP
|.323
|.485
|SLG
|.378
|25
|XBH
|13
|8
|HR
|3
|32
|RBI
|16
|33/18
|K/BB
|27/17
|14
|SB
|14
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Marlins pitching staff ranks third in the league.
- The Marlins have a 4.14 team ERA that ranks 14th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs surrendered (113 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Marlins will send Cabrera (5-5) to the mound for his 16th start of the season. He is 5-5 with a 4.50 ERA and 90 strikeouts through 72 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Tuesday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he threw five innings, allowing one earned run while giving up two hits.
- In 15 games this season, the 25-year-old has an ERA of 4.50, with 11.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .210 against him.
