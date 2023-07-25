The Tampa Bay Rays, including Wander Franco (.167 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Edward Cabrera and the Miami Marlins at Tropicana Field, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Orioles.

Wander Franco Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Wander Franco At The Plate

Franco is hitting .267 with 23 doubles, four triples, 11 home runs and 35 walks.

In 66.7% of his games this year (64 of 96), Franco has picked up at least one hit, and in 29 of those games (30.2%) he recorded more than one.

He has hit a long ball in 11.5% of his games in 2023 (11 of 96), and 2.6% of his trips to the dish.

Franco has driven home a run in 32 games this year (33.3%), including more than one RBI in 12.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on four occasions..

In 39 of 96 games this year, he has scored, and 11 of those games included multiple runs.

Wander Franco Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 52 GP 44 .277 AVG .256 .338 OBP .323 .485 SLG .378 25 XBH 13 8 HR 3 32 RBI 16 33/18 K/BB 27/17 14 SB 14

