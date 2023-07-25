The Tampa Bay Rays (61-42) host the Miami Marlins (54-47) to open a two-game series at Tropicana Field, with first pitch at 6:40 PM ET on Tuesday. The Rays are coming off a series defeat to the Orioles, and the Marlins a series loss to the Rockies.

The Rays will give the nod to Tyler Glasnow (3-3) versus the Marlins and Edward Cabrera (5-5).

Rays vs. Marlins Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Tuesday, July 25, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Glasnow - TB (3-3, 3.62 ERA) vs Cabrera - MIA (5-5, 4.50 ERA)

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Tyler Glasnow

The Rays will hand the ball to Glasnow (3-3) for his 11th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up two earned runs and allowed six hits in seven innings pitched against the Baltimore Orioles on Thursday.

The 29-year-old has pitched to a 3.62 ERA this season with 13.2 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 3 walks per nine across 10 games.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third consecutive quality start.

Glasnow has pitched five or more innings in five straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has allowed at least one earned run in every appearance this season.

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Edward Cabrera

The Marlins are sending Cabrera (5-5) out for his 16th start of the season. He is 5-5 with a 4.50 ERA and 90 strikeouts through 72 2/3 innings pitched.

His most recent appearance came on Tuesday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when the righty threw five innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up two hits.

In 15 games this season, the 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.50, with 11.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .210 against him.

Cabrera heads into this outing with three quality starts under his belt this season.

Cabrera will look to record his 11th matchup of five or more innings pitched this season. He's averaging 4.8 innings per appearance.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in one of his 15 appearances this season.

