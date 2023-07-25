The Tampa Bay Rays host the Miami Marlins at Tropicana Field on Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Wander Franco, Luis Arraez and others in this game.

Rays vs. Marlins Game Info

When: Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida How to Watch on TV: BSSUN

MLB Props Today: Tampa Bay Rays

Tyler Glasnow Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 8.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Glasnow Stats

The Rays will hand the ball to Tyler Glasnow (3-3) for his 11th start of the season.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third consecutive quality start.

Glasnow has pitched five or more innings in five straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has allowed at least one earned run in every appearance this season.

Glasnow Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Orioles Jul. 20 7.0 6 3 2 9 0 at Royals Jul. 15 6.0 6 1 1 7 2 vs. Braves Jul. 7 5.2 2 2 1 8 1 at Mariners Jul. 1 5.2 7 3 3 11 1 vs. Royals Jun. 25 5.0 4 1 1 12 1

Wander Franco Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +260)

Franco Stats

Franco has 101 hits with 23 doubles, four triples, 11 home runs and 35 walks. He has driven in 48 runs with 28 stolen bases.

He's slashing .267/.331/.437 on the season.

Franco Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Orioles Jul. 23 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Orioles Jul. 22 1-for-4 0 0 3 1 0 vs. Orioles Jul. 21 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Orioles Jul. 20 2-for-5 0 0 0 3 0 at Rangers Jul. 19 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0

Yandy Díaz Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +245)

Diaz Stats

Yandy Diaz has collected 103 hits with 19 doubles, 14 home runs and 42 walks. He has driven in 47 runs.

He's slashed .317/.401/.505 on the season.

Diaz Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Orioles Jul. 23 2-for-5 1 1 2 5 vs. Orioles Jul. 22 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 vs. Orioles Jul. 21 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 vs. Orioles Jul. 20 1-for-5 0 0 2 2 at Rangers Jul. 19 2-for-4 0 0 0 2

MLB Props Today: Miami Marlins

Luis Arraez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1200) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +280)

Arraez Stats

Arraez has 139 hits with 22 doubles, two triples, three home runs and 29 walks. He has driven in 49 runs with one stolen base.

He has a slash line of .379/.427/.474 on the year.

Arraez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rockies Jul. 23 3-for-4 1 0 2 4 0 vs. Rockies Jul. 22 2-for-4 1 0 1 5 0 vs. Rockies Jul. 21 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Cardinals Jul. 19 2-for-5 0 0 1 3 0 at Cardinals Jul. 18 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0

Jorge Soler Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)

Soler Stats

Jorge Soler has collected 87 hits with 19 doubles, 24 home runs and 46 walks. He has driven in 54 runs with one stolen base.

He's slashed .245/.337/.501 on the season.

Soler enters this matchup looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .190 with two RBI.

Soler Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rockies Jul. 23 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Rockies Jul. 22 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Rockies Jul. 21 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Cardinals Jul. 19 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 at Cardinals Jul. 18 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 0

