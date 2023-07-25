Wander Franco's Tampa Bay Rays (61-42) and Luis Arraez's Miami Marlins (54-47) will go head to head in the series opener on Tuesday, July 25 at Tropicana Field. The matchup will start at 6:40 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Rays as -200 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Marlins +165 moneyline odds to win. The over/under is 7.5 runs for the game (with +100 odds to hit the over and -120 odds on the under).

Rays vs. Marlins Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Tuesday, July 25, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Probable Pitchers: Tyler Glasnow - TB (3-3, 3.62 ERA) vs Edward Cabrera - MIA (5-5, 4.50 ERA)

Rays vs. Marlins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Read More About This Game

Rays vs. Marlins Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Rays have won 55 out of the 84 games, or 65.5%, in which they've been favored.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -200 or shorter, the Rays have a record of 19-6 (76%).

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Tampa Bay has a 66.7% chance to win.

The Rays went 3-5 over the eight games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Tampa Bay and its opponents combined to go over the total two times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Marlins have won in 22, or 44.9%, of the 49 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Marlins have been victorious one time in four chances when named as an underdog of at least +165 or longer on the moneyline.

In four games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Marlins have a record of 0-4.

In the last 10 games with a total, Miami and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Rays vs. Marlins Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Yandy Díaz 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+240) Randy Arozarena 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+155) Luke Raley 0.5 (-125) 0.5 (-125) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+200) Jose Siri 0.5 (-105) 0.5 (-105) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+230) Josh Lowe 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+230)

Rays Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +550 3rd 1st Win AL East +100 - 1st

