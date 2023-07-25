Isaac Paredes and the Tampa Bay Rays will take on the Miami Marlins and Jorge Soler on Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET, at Tropicana Field.

Rays vs. Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Tuesday, July 25, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Discover More About This Game

Rays Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rays are fourth in baseball with 149 home runs. They average 1.4 per game.

Tampa Bay is fifth in MLB, slugging .446.

The Rays' .256 batting average is ninth-best in MLB.

Tampa Bay has the No. 4 offense in baseball, scoring 5.2 runs per game (540 total runs).

The Rays rank 10th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .328.

The Rays strike out 8.6 times per game to rank 18th in baseball.

The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Tampa Bay's pitching staff ranks ninth in MLB.

Tampa Bay's 3.69 team ERA leads all league pitching staffs.

The Rays have the second-lowest WHIP in baseball (1.184).

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher

The Rays are sending Tyler Glasnow (3-3) out to make his 11th start of the season. He is 3-3 with a 3.62 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 54 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent time out on Thursday, the righty went seven innings against the Baltimore Orioles, allowing two earned runs while surrendering six hits.

Glasnow is looking to continue a second-game quality start streak in this outing.

Glasnow is looking for his sixth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.4 innings per appearance on the mound.

He has given up one or more earned runs in each of his appearances.

Rays Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rays Starter Opponent Starter 7/19/2023 Rangers L 5-1 Away Zack Littell Jon Gray 7/20/2023 Orioles L 4-3 Home Tyler Glasnow Kyle Gibson 7/21/2023 Orioles W 3-0 Home Zach Eflin Kyle Bradish 7/22/2023 Orioles L 6-5 Home Shane McClanahan Grayson Rodriguez 7/23/2023 Orioles L 5-3 Home Taj Bradley Tyler Wells 7/25/2023 Marlins - Home Tyler Glasnow Edward Cabrera 7/26/2023 Marlins - Home Zach Eflin Sandy Alcantara 7/28/2023 Astros - Away Shane McClanahan Cristian Javier 7/29/2023 Astros - Away Taj Bradley Hunter Brown 7/30/2023 Astros - Away Taj Bradley Brandon Bielak 7/31/2023 Yankees - Away Tyler Glasnow Domingo Germán

