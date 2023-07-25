How to Watch the Rays vs. Marlins Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 25
Isaac Paredes and the Tampa Bay Rays will take on the Miami Marlins and Jorge Soler on Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET, at Tropicana Field.
Rays vs. Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, July 25, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Location: St. Petersburg, Florida
- Venue: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Rays Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rays are fourth in baseball with 149 home runs. They average 1.4 per game.
- Tampa Bay is fifth in MLB, slugging .446.
- The Rays' .256 batting average is ninth-best in MLB.
- Tampa Bay has the No. 4 offense in baseball, scoring 5.2 runs per game (540 total runs).
- The Rays rank 10th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .328.
- The Rays strike out 8.6 times per game to rank 18th in baseball.
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Tampa Bay's pitching staff ranks ninth in MLB.
- Tampa Bay's 3.69 team ERA leads all league pitching staffs.
- The Rays have the second-lowest WHIP in baseball (1.184).
Rays Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Rays are sending Tyler Glasnow (3-3) out to make his 11th start of the season. He is 3-3 with a 3.62 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 54 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Thursday, the righty went seven innings against the Baltimore Orioles, allowing two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- Glasnow is looking to continue a second-game quality start streak in this outing.
- Glasnow is looking for his sixth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.4 innings per appearance on the mound.
- He has given up one or more earned runs in each of his appearances.
Rays Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rays Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/19/2023
|Rangers
|L 5-1
|Away
|Zack Littell
|Jon Gray
|7/20/2023
|Orioles
|L 4-3
|Home
|Tyler Glasnow
|Kyle Gibson
|7/21/2023
|Orioles
|W 3-0
|Home
|Zach Eflin
|Kyle Bradish
|7/22/2023
|Orioles
|L 6-5
|Home
|Shane McClanahan
|Grayson Rodriguez
|7/23/2023
|Orioles
|L 5-3
|Home
|Taj Bradley
|Tyler Wells
|7/25/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Home
|Tyler Glasnow
|Edward Cabrera
|7/26/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Home
|Zach Eflin
|Sandy Alcantara
|7/28/2023
|Astros
|-
|Away
|Shane McClanahan
|Cristian Javier
|7/29/2023
|Astros
|-
|Away
|Taj Bradley
|Hunter Brown
|7/30/2023
|Astros
|-
|Away
|Taj Bradley
|Brandon Bielak
|7/31/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Away
|Tyler Glasnow
|Domingo Germán
