Rays vs. Marlins Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 25
Tuesday's game between the Tampa Bay Rays (61-42) and Miami Marlins (54-47) going head-to-head at Tropicana Field has a projected final score of 5-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Rays, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will start at 6:40 PM ET on July 25.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rays will send Tyler Glasnow (3-3) to the mound, while Edward Cabrera (5-5) will get the nod for the Marlins.
Rays vs. Marlins Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
- Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: BSSUN
Rays vs. Marlins Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Rays 5, Marlins 3.
Total Prediction for Rays vs. Marlins
- Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs
Rays Performance Insights
- In eight games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Rays have a record of 3-5.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Tampa Bay and its opponents have failed to hit the over eight times.
- The Rays have one win against the spread in their last two chances.
- This season, the Rays have been favored 84 times and won 55, or 65.5%, of those games.
- Tampa Bay is 19-6 this season when entering a game favored by -200 or more on the moneyline.
- The implied probability of a win from the Rays, based on the moneyline, is 66.7%.
- Tampa Bay is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking fourth with 540 total runs this season.
- The Rays have the first-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.69).
Rays Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 19
|@ Rangers
|L 5-1
|Zack Littell vs Jon Gray
|July 20
|Orioles
|L 4-3
|Tyler Glasnow vs Kyle Gibson
|July 21
|Orioles
|W 3-0
|Zach Eflin vs Kyle Bradish
|July 22
|Orioles
|L 6-5
|Shane McClanahan vs Grayson Rodriguez
|July 23
|Orioles
|L 5-3
|Taj Bradley vs Tyler Wells
|July 25
|Marlins
|-
|Tyler Glasnow vs Edward Cabrera
|July 26
|Marlins
|-
|Zach Eflin vs Sandy Alcantara
|July 28
|@ Astros
|-
|Shane McClanahan vs Cristian Javier
|July 29
|@ Astros
|-
|Taj Bradley vs Hunter Brown
|July 30
|@ Astros
|-
|Taj Bradley vs Brandon Bielak
|July 31
|@ Yankees
|-
|Tyler Glasnow vs Domingo Germán
