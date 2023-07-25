Tuesday's game between the Tampa Bay Rays (61-42) and Miami Marlins (54-47) going head-to-head at Tropicana Field has a projected final score of 5-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Rays, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will start at 6:40 PM ET on July 25.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rays will send Tyler Glasnow (3-3) to the mound, while Edward Cabrera (5-5) will get the nod for the Marlins.

Rays vs. Marlins Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida How to Watch on TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rays vs. Marlins Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Rays 5, Marlins 3.

Total Prediction for Rays vs. Marlins

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Read More About This Game

Rays Performance Insights

In eight games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Rays have a record of 3-5.

In its last 10 games with a total, Tampa Bay and its opponents have failed to hit the over eight times.

The Rays have one win against the spread in their last two chances.

This season, the Rays have been favored 84 times and won 55, or 65.5%, of those games.

Tampa Bay is 19-6 this season when entering a game favored by -200 or more on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Rays, based on the moneyline, is 66.7%.

Tampa Bay is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking fourth with 540 total runs this season.

The Rays have the first-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.69).

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rays Schedule