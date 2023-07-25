On Tuesday, Randy Arozarena (hitting .184 in his past 10 games) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Edward Cabrera. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Orioles.

Randy Arozarena Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Tuesday, July 25, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Tropicana Field

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Marlins Starter: Edward Cabrera

TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Discover More About This Game

Randy Arozarena At The Plate

Arozarena is hitting .269 with 10 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 49 walks.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 48th, his on-base percentage ranks 16th, and he is 55th in the league in slugging.

In 60 of 98 games this season (61.2%) Arozarena has picked up a hit, and in 28 of those games he had more than one (28.6%).

He has hit a home run in 16.3% of his games in 2023, and 4.1% of his trips to the dish.

Arozarena has picked up an RBI in 36.7% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 13.3% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in eight contests.

He has scored at least once 47 times this season (48.0%), including 12 games with multiple runs (12.2%).

Randy Arozarena Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 52 GP 46 .268 AVG .270 .390 OBP .352 .458 SLG .448 15 XBH 14 9 HR 8 35 RBI 27 49/27 K/BB 53/22 8 SB 3

Marlins Pitching Rankings