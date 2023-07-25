Manuel Margot -- with a slugging percentage of .280 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Miami Marlins, with Edward Cabrera on the mound, on July 25 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Orioles.

Manuel Margot Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

  • Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Marlins Starter: Edward Cabrera
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Explore More About This Game

Manuel Margot At The Plate

  • Margot has 14 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 16 walks while hitting .253.
  • Margot has gotten a hit in 44 of 73 games this season (60.3%), with multiple hits on 12 occasions (16.4%).
  • He has homered in three games this year (4.1%), leaving the park in 1.2% of his chances at the plate.
  • Margot has picked up an RBI in 30.1% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 5.5% of his games.
  • He has scored in 34.2% of his games this season (25 of 73), with two or more runs six times (8.2%).

Manuel Margot Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
38 GP 34
.209 AVG .298
.272 OBP .341
.313 SLG .412
7 XBH 11
2 HR 1
14 RBI 12
23/9 K/BB 21/7
2 SB 4

Marlins Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Marlins pitching staff ranks third in the league.
  • The Marlins have the 14th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.14).
  • The Marlins rank 12th in baseball in home runs given up (113 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Cabrera gets the start for the Marlins, his 16th of the season. He is 5-5 with a 4.50 ERA and 90 strikeouts in 72 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance on Tuesday, the righty went five innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, giving up one earned run while surrendering two hits.
  • In 15 games this season, the 25-year-old has an ERA of 4.50, with 11.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .210 against him.
