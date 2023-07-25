Manuel Margot -- with a slugging percentage of .280 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Miami Marlins, with Edward Cabrera on the mound, on July 25 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Orioles.

Manuel Margot Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Tuesday, July 25, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Edward Cabrera

Edward Cabrera TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Looking to place a prop bet on Manuel Margot? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Manuel Margot At The Plate

Margot has 14 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 16 walks while hitting .253.

Margot has gotten a hit in 44 of 73 games this season (60.3%), with multiple hits on 12 occasions (16.4%).

He has homered in three games this year (4.1%), leaving the park in 1.2% of his chances at the plate.

Margot has picked up an RBI in 30.1% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 5.5% of his games.

He has scored in 34.2% of his games this season (25 of 73), with two or more runs six times (8.2%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Manuel Margot Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 34 .209 AVG .298 .272 OBP .341 .313 SLG .412 7 XBH 11 2 HR 1 14 RBI 12 23/9 K/BB 21/7 2 SB 4

Marlins Pitching Rankings