Luke Raley Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Marlins - July 25
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 4:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Tampa Bay Rays, including Luke Raley (.286 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), take on starter Edward Cabrera and the Miami Marlins at Tropicana Field, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Orioles.
Luke Raley Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Marlins Starter: Edward Cabrera
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Looking to place a prop bet on Luke Raley? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Luke Raley At The Plate
- Raley is batting .268 with 16 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 19 walks.
- Raley has gotten a hit in 45 of 79 games this season (57.0%), with more than one hit on 18 occasions (22.8%).
- He has hit a long ball in 16.5% of his games this season, and 5.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Raley has driven in a run in 26 games this year (32.9%), including 10 games with more than one RBI (12.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 40.5% of his games this season (32 of 79), he has scored, and in 12 of those games (15.2%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Luke Raley Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|39
|.208
|AVG
|.316
|.317
|OBP
|.383
|.462
|SLG
|.602
|15
|XBH
|18
|5
|HR
|10
|14
|RBI
|25
|42/10
|K/BB
|41/9
|6
|SB
|5
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Marlins pitching staff ranks third in MLB.
- The Marlins' 4.14 team ERA ranks 14th among all league pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs surrendered (113 total, 1.1 per game).
- Cabrera gets the start for the Marlins, his 16th of the season. He is 5-5 with a 4.50 ERA and 90 strikeouts in 72 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he went five innings, allowing one earned run while giving up two hits.
- The 25-year-old has an ERA of 4.50, with 11.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 15 games this season. Opponents are hitting .210 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.