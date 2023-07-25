Josh Lowe, with a slugging percentage of .357 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Miami Marlins, with Edward Cabrera on the hill, July 25 at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Orioles.

Josh Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Tuesday, July 25, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field

Edward Cabrera

TV Channel: BSSUN

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Explore More About This Game

Josh Lowe At The Plate

Lowe has 17 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 19 walks while batting .270.

Lowe has gotten at least one hit in 62.5% of his games this year (50 of 80), with more than one hit 22 times (27.5%).

He has homered in 16.3% of his games in 2023, and 4.3% of his trips to the dish.

Lowe has picked up an RBI in 33 games this year (41.3%), with more than one RBI in 11 of those games (13.8%).

He has scored in 33 games this year (41.3%), including seven multi-run games (8.8%).

Josh Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 42 .262 AVG .278 .289 OBP .335 .408 SLG .536 13 XBH 18 3 HR 10 17 RBI 34 37/5 K/BB 46/14 8 SB 13

Marlins Pitching Rankings